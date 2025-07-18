Phoebe Philo said to be eyeing London for first store

Nearly two years on from the hotly-anticipated launch of her namesake brand, Phoebe Philo is now reportedly looking to enter the realm of physical retail. The designer, who had garnered acclaim during her stint at the creative helm of Celine, is believed to be eyeing London for what will be her label’s first storefront.

According to industry sources for WWD, Philo is preparing to set up shop on Carlos Place in the city’s Mount Street neighborhood, an area renowned for luxury shopping. Among the store's neighbours would be that of designer Huishan Zhang and diamond jeweller Jessica McCormack, the media outlet reported. No opening date has yet been made public for the store, and the designer has not yet publicly confirmed the plans.

Philo has already explored brick and mortar through partnerships with the likes of New York’s Bergdorf Goodman, Milan’s 10 Corso Como and London’s Dover Street Market. This new store, however, will be her brand’s first owned and operated location, marking the next phase in an ongoing expansion strategy.

Philo officially launched her independent, eponymous label in 2023, six years on from her departure from Celine. So far, her wardrobe has been defined by no-fuss ready-to-wear and accessories rooted in craftsmanship, resulting in designs that are seasonless and therefore maintain relevance over time.