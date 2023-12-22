Pop-ups in Switzerland, Italy and France: Burberry conquers winter sports areas

Burberry is launching a series of pop-ups in popular winter sports areas. Two of the British luxury fashion house's temporary stores opened in Italy's Piedmont and the Dolomites on December 6, Burberry announced on Monday. Further pop-ups will follow in Courchevel, France, and St. Moritz, Switzerland.

As part of a new strategy, the brand is hosting pop-ups in well-known holiday destinations during the winter season. The interior is therefore designed with checkered patterns in red tones.

The stores' ranges include Christmas gifts and winter clothing, such as scarves, coats, small leather accessories and shoes. The holiday check print can also be found in the clothing collections, as can the brand's recently renewed 'Equestrian Knight Design' logo.

Burberry presents pop-ups in popular winter sports areas. Credits: Burberry

The pop-ups at the boutiques G&B Courmayeur in the Piedmont region, Franz Kraler in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Maltempi in Courchevel and Modes in St. Moritz are open until the end of the winter season.