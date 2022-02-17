Prada becomes luxury retailer with most LEED certified stores

Italian luxury firm, the Prada Group has announced it has now certified the largest number of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 Operations and Maintenance stores in the luxury sector, holding 80 LEED certifications across its international boutiques.

It has further expanded its mission to LEED certify around 300 of its stores by 2024, across the company.

Developed by the US Green Building Council, LEED utilises a global green building rating system, combining development practices to improve environmental and human health through more sustainable building constructions.

As revealed in a release, the achievement was driven by Prada’s use of the tech platform Arc, which manages and improves performance across the likes of energy, water and waste, each tracked through a Future Green Building (FGB) studio monitor placed in the stores.

Employees of the group also participated in the assessment, aiding in the understanding of its operational attributes and employee well-being.

Prada now counts three LEED-certified Building Design and Construction certifications, 57 LEED v4 Interior Design and Construction stores and 81 LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance stores.