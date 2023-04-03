Primark increases pay for UK shop workers

Retailer Primark has confirmed it is increasing the pay of 26,000 retail assistants across England, Scotland and Wales.

In a statement, Primark said that it is increasing the rates of pay for all its hourly paid store staff to 11 pounds an hour, with this rising to 11.51 pounds in London. This means that its retail assistants will be paid, on average 24 percent more than in 2021 after the retailer boosted pay by 12 percent a year ago.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “Our people are vital to the success of Primark and the hard work and commitment of our teams helps to create the Primark our customers know and love.

“We want all of our colleagues to continue to be competitively rewarded for their work and this pay increase reflects our commitment to continue to invest in our people and our stores as we continue to grow.”

Alongside the rate increases, Primark said it will also move all its retail assistants onto one rate of pay, removing lower aged-related pay bands for workers under 23.

The investment in store workers’ pay follows the news last November of Primark’s plans to invest at least 140 million pounds in the UK high street over the next two years. This includes at least four new stores, as well as refurbishments to existing stores, and relocations and extensions, including Westfield Stratford, Bradford and High Wycombe. The investment will see the creation of at least 850 new jobs.