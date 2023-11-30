Primark to invest 50 million euros into Italian retail network

Budget retailer Primark has said that it will be investing 50 million euros into its Italian retail footprint, with five new stores to be a part of the expansion plan.

The news was shared by the director of Primark Italy, Luca Ciuffreda, who said in an open letter that the move will take its retail network in the region to 20 stores over the next few years.

Four of the stores will be in new cities for the company, including Livorno, Cosenza and Genoa, while a second store is to be opened in Turin, where Primark had first launched a retail space last year.

Ciuffreda added that the locations would each “continue to create inclusive environments”, while retail innovations and Italian architecture will further be integrated into the spaces, including the first self-service checkouts to be introduced to the country’s Primark network.

His letter continued: “Opening new stores across Italy is about more than just another store. It is about creating employment in local communities. It is about growing our business and reaching more customers. It is about bringing more sustainable fashion at affordable prices to even more customers in Italy.”