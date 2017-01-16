Raymond targets 1,500 stores by 2020

Textile and apparel major Raymond is targeting about 1,500 stores for its brands by 2020. At present it has now there are some 1,060 stores. Raymond’s brands include Raymond Ready to Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Color Plus, Park Avenue and Parx. The company has tied up with the Khadi Village and Industries Commission to launch a new line of clothing under the brand Khadi by Raymond.

Raymond has seen nearly 30 per cent decline in demand since demonetisation but expects the situation to ease early this year. Raymond is the largest integrated manufacturer of worsted fabric in the world. The company comprises three business divisions, such as textiles, engineering and aviation. It has a market share of 75 per cent in worsted wool and polywool. In a year it presents more than 40,000 types of fabrics.

The company uses fine microns of wool, exotic fibers like angora, pashmina, cashmere. It develops fabrics suitable for India along with the fashion element. Raymond ready to wear is a premium formal wear brand that offers classic garments with impeccable fits and inviting styles. Park Avenue caters to customer needs with formal clothing for varied occasions be it for a day at the office, high-powered corporate meetings, social gatherings or celebrations. Parx is a premium casual lifestyle brand, which caters to the needs of consumers who are looking for dressing up for life across occasions and events. Color Plus is one of India's premium casual wear brands offering a range of shirts, trousers, knits and survival gear.