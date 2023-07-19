Red Run to open first flagship at Liverpool One

Women’s activewear and streetwear brand Red Run is opening its first flagship store in Liverpool One this autumn.

Red Run has secured a 1,400-square-foot store on Manesty’s Lane at the shopping centre to house its range of versatile, comfortable and high-quality active streetwear for women, including exclusive collections and limited-edition pieces. The Liverpool One flagship will host monthly in-store offerings, VIP events and collaborative activations with "like-minded brands, people and businesses within the city".

Commenting on the opening, Kimmance, said in a statement: “Opening a store in Liverpool One, in the city where it all started, is a very humbling yet exciting moment for Red Run. This flagship gives us the opportunity to be even more experimental and showcase our collections alongside our imaginative campaign assets all in one place.

“It will enable us to bring all elements of the brand to life under one roof, to inspire existing consumer shopping experiences and attract new ones. This store will reflect our brands physical evolution, offering our customers more choice and exclusivity via an immersive shopping experience.”

Launched during lockdown in 2020 by Joanna Barbosa, Joanna Barbosa and Abby Adderley, Red Run has opened concessions in Harvey Nichols Manchester and Flannels Liverpool, as well as held successful pop-ups in Leeds and Birmingham.

Red Run activewear Credits: Red Run

Red Run offers activewear collections designed in-house by creative director Megan Kimmance that are crafted in Europe using the highest quality and carefully sourced, sustainable materials, including leggings, bra tops, T-shirts, waterproof jackets and hoodies.

Kimmance added: “When designing collections, I always have a full provision aesthetic front of mind – this is our key point of difference and allows our new flagship to be a ‘one stop shop’ for shoppers when investing in active streetwear.”

Rob Deacon, senior asset manager at Grosvenor, added: “Red Run is an extremely exciting brand, one which has gathered huge momentum, very quickly and clearly resonates with the Liverpool One visitor. To contribute to their evolution and play a part in their next big step within physical retail is an enticing prospect for us and we know the brand will be a huge success at Liverpool One.”