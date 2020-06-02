Reiss announces plan for phased reopening of UK stores

Reiss is the latest British fashion brand to announce plans to reopen its stores after months of them being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The premium label has already begun reopening select stores in Europe, and from 15 June will open 26 stores across the UK, including stand-alone and outlet stores.

It comes following the government’s announcement last week that all non-essential stores could begin reopening as of 15 June.

The brand said it has implemented necessary health and safety measures in line with the government’s advice. That includes restricting the number of shoppers in stores at a time, introducing hand sanitising stations at entrances, frequent cleaning rotations, as well as reduced trading hours to 11am - 6pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am - 5pm on Sundays.

There will also be limited accessibility to fitting rooms, with shoppers instead encouraged to purchase products and try them on at home. The returns policy has been extended to 60 days, and all returns will be sanitised. Optional disposable face covers will be available for customers using fitting rooms and the spaces will be disinfected after each use. Pop socks will be provided to customers trying on shoes

In terms of staff health and safety, they will be provided with essential team training about the new measures and will be provided with face masks and disposable gloves.

Reiss CEO Christos Angelides said that the company had been working on its phased reopening plan for a number of weeks, and ensured stores would be “carefully managed” once reopened. “We have been encouraged by the Reiss stores that have reopened in Europe where the reaction from our customers has been very positive when shopping the new collection,” he said.

“We have transferred key learnings from our European teams and customers to ensure a safe, robust and enjoyable experience in the UK. We very much look forward to welcoming our customers back through our doors on 15th June.”