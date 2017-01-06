Relaxo adopts a new logo

Footwear brand Relaxo has got a new logo as a part of its new brand identity. Relaxo currently operates 261 stores spread across 143 cities in nine states and the product range includes footwear for children, men, women and professionals. The company is expanding its reach aggressively in key target markets in the south and the west.

With this rebranding exercise, Relaxo aims at building successful business relationships and infusing a youthful and transformational spirit that is important for the growth of internal and external stake holders of the brand.

Founded in 1976, the company began as a small enterprise and was officially incorporated in 1984 and further went into public listing in 1995. Based in New Delhi it is the second largest footwear producer in India. The company has eight state-of-art manufacturing units spread across north India with a production capacity of six lakhs pairs of footwear a day.

Under labels like Flite, Bahamas, Sparx, Schoolmate, and Hawaii, the company offers comfortable and stylish footwear products in alluring colors and exquisite designs and workmanship. Since 2006 Relaxo has been catering to international markets. Every year the company adopts new trends and technologies to cater to international customers.