Replay teams up with Reliance Brands for India foray

Italian denim legend Replay has signed a major distribution partnership with Reliance Brands, a part of the Reliance Industries Group, to enter India. Boosting its global expansion, Replay will start with retail of its apparel, footwear and accessories line for Spring/Summer 2019 collection.

Reliance Brands will have the exclusive distribution rights to Replay brand in the country. The first two flagship stores are expected to come up in Delhi and Mumbai in 2019. In media interactions Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box SpA has said in the brand’s ongoing internationalization process, India represents a strategic country, and joining forces with Reliance Brands, leader in the fashion and casual wear segments, will allow the brand to implement its presence in the Indian market with a premium positioning.

Replay is known for its innovative flair, characteristic Italian design and the superb quality of its denim. It currently has 121 mono-brand stores and 131 shop-in-shops internationally.