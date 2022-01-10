Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty to take on retail

Rihanna has revealed that her highly popular lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, is set to make its physical store debut at select locations throughout the US.

In an Instagram post, the global pop star said: “2022, we coming in hot! We ‘bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail store.”

She also revealed the first five locations of the stores to be Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Alongside the announcement, Rihanna shared an image of a store complete with colourful neon lights, mannequins sports Savage x Fenty products and branded imagery.

More information on the exact location of each store and the opening dates is yet to be disclosed.

The announcement closely follows an interview by Bloomberg with the brand’s co-president and chief merchandising and design officer, Christine Pendarvis. In the interview, Pendarvis stated “retail is an important part of our growth strategy” adding that “because fit and comfort are so important, there are customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online”.

Pendarvis also revealed the stores will launch first in the US, with the possibility of expanding into the EU at later dates.

Savage x Fenty, founded by Rihanna, launched in 2018 with the premise of acting as an inclusive lingerie brand for all body types. The label has gained traction partly due to its annual, star-studded runway show presented through Amazon Prime, featuring a diverse celebrity cast sporting its daring selection of lingerie.