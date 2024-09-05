Rixo’s New York pop-up to become permanent store

British womenswear brand Rixo has announced that its pop-up in New York will become a permanent retail store following “overwhelming success” over the summer.

The pop-up located at 19 Prince Street, opened in April to offer customers an “immersive experience” to discover the world of the London-based brand first-hand in a space designed in collaboration with Adalberto Angulo Sosa and Jennifer Paccione Angulo, founders of design studio Casa Angulo.

Rixo New York store Credits: Rixo

The opening marked the brand’s first-ever bricks-and-mortar presence in the US and was supposed to run for three months to showcase its spring/summer 2024 collection.

The brand said in a statement that the decision to make the location permanent was due to the “success and positive feedback from the local community and visitors” and the fact the pop-up has contributed to a 43 percent increase in direct sales, both store and e-commerce in the US since it opened.

Rixo New York store Credits: Rixo

Rixo makes New York store permanent as part its international expansion plans

Henrietta Rix, co-founder and chief executive of Rixo, added: “We are thrilled to cement our presence in New York and look forward to deepening our connection with the community we’ve built there over the past nine years.

“Now feels like the perfect time to open a permanent store, having seen a 174 percent increase in direct US sales in the past 12 months. As female founders, with no external investment, we’re so proud of the success of the pop-up space and excited for all that’s to come for Rixo in the US market.”

The store design draws inspiration from Rixo’s extensive colour palette and the vibrant hues found in Havana, Cuba, the hometown of Adalberto Angulo Sosa. It features furniture and decorative items local to New York, from markets, auctions, and local artisans.

Rixo New York store Credits: Rixo

As a permanent store, it will house the brand’s new autumn/winter collections, along with all future collections, bridal and exclusives.

In addition to the seasonal collections, Rixo is planning a line-up of in-store activations “to further engage and delight its community," including monthly vintage pop-ups in the courtyard space curated in collaboration with local boutiques and panel talks.

Rixo New York store Credits: Rixo