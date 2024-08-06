Rotate opens its first flagship store in Copenhagen

Danish fashion brand Rotate, part of the Birger Christensen Collective with Scandinavian label Remain, has opened its debut flagship store in the brand’s home city of Copenhagen.

The opening, which coincides with Copenhagen Fashion Week running until August 9, is located at Kristen Bernikows Gade 6, which is home to the Birger Christensen Collective head office, and is described as a “natural steppingstone in the growth” of the womenswear label.

The flagship aims to offer Rotate fans a destination to meet and celebrate the brand in an all-encompassing environment, following its fifth anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Jeanette Madsen and Thora Validmars, creative directors of Rotate, said in a statement: “Rotate is a brand with a beating heart and unique DNA. We have had a strong sense of the world that our brand has existed in for so many years, that the opening of the store is an organic progression.

“We are thrilled to host our loyal community and offer a space where they can feel at home, engaged and excited in our hometown of Copenhagen.”

Rotate's debut store in Copenhagen Credits: Rotate

The store has been designed by interior architect, Thibaut Allgayer to be an immersive space encapsulating the identity of Rotate, highlighting the core glamour and drama DNA of the brand with contrasting feminine elements and blunt minimalism, such as high gloss burgundy walls, chrome accents and cream-toned furniture.

The space also offers the brand flexibility and versatility with free-standing walls, room dividers, and ceiling-to-floor draped curtains to allow the brand to adapt the store to its future needs.

On the design, Allgayer explained: “The Rotate store answers the call for what the retail experience needs to be today; a spatial translation of the brand’s values and a destination for its community.

“Reflecting the deep importance of sustainability and adaptability of the brand, the space is agile and flexible. The store features a series of freestanding architectural elements, creating harmonious rooms that can be reinterpreted as needed.”

Rotate's debut store in Copenhagen Credits: Rotate

Birger Christensen Collective CEO chats about the future of Rotate

To find out more about the store, Rotate’s ongoing retail strategy and future plans, FashionUnited spoke to Birger Christensen Collective’s chief executive Denise Christensen over e-mail.

Why did you decide on Copenhagen for the first Rotate store?

Copenhagen is the city where Rotate was born and has grown, so it makes sense to have the first-ever stand-alone store for the brand in the familiar environment of our home city.

We are also fortunate that the store is located directly below the head office and atelier for Birger Christensen Collective and Rotate – creating a synergy throughout the product journey, from design, through all creative processes and through to the customer in the store.

What is the physical retail strategy for the Rotate moving forward?

The Birger Christensen house has great experience in the physical retail space, but this is the first adventure into our own physical retail for Rotate as a brand, so this is an opportunity to keep trying out new ideas and learn from our experiences before we start to make solid expansion plans – but it is definitely something we will be working towards.

Rotate's debut store in Copenhagen Credits: Rotate

How does the strategy compare to sister brand Remain?

We are also working towards the goal of homing in on direct-to-consumer channels for Remain. Having recently appointed a new creative director at the brand, we are in the process of feeling out the exact direction for the brand and asserting our customer base. But it is certainly something we would love to happen across both brands.

Can you talk us through the design of the store - what can customers expect from the in-store shopping experience?

The Rotate Store, designed by the talented architect, Thibaut Allgayer is an immersive space that encapsulates the identity of Rotate both visually and in spirit. The store is striking to look at. It is full of contrasts, with high gloss burgundy walls, vibrant chrome accents next to soft creamy furniture and earthy green carpets.

We wanted to create a place for the community to meet and feel inspired and welcome, so we have placed a series of communal spaces throughout the store – such as the lounge room at the back of the store, the stairs in the store’s central room, and daybed in the lower floor.

We wanted to create a destination for customers, both returning and new, where they can invest in more than just a shopping experience.

Rotate's debut store in Copenhagen Credits: Rotate

Sustainability is at the heart of your brand - how has that been incorporated into the retail design?

When designing the store, Allgayer sought to create a series of free-standing elements meaning that it is totally adaptable, and interchangeable – which means that should we wish to change the interiors of the store we are able to do so with minimal impact and waste.

Additionally, as often as possible the store fit has been done with recycled or second-hand materials and furniture, with circularity in mind.

Rotate's debut store in Copenhagen Credits: Rotate

Rotate celebrated its 5th-anniversary last year - what can we expect from the brand in the next five years?

Something that has been important to the success of Rotate in these first 5 years is the adaptability and agility of the brand. For instance, we have diversified the product offering to include an expansive wedding collection, as well as our casual offering, Rotate Sunday and have collaborated with a succession of fantastic brands.

We have also been proactively involved in advances in the digital world – utilising AI, AR and the metaverse.

We are proud to have put down physical roots for Rotate now, and we are excited by the possibility of furthering the physical brand universe with international store rollouts.

Rotate AW24 Credits: Rotate

What changes have you noticed about what the Rotate woman wants since launch?

Rotate is an interesting case because it was still a relatively young brand when the global pandemic hit, which threw the brand into its first obstacle as an occasion-wear brand during a time when there were no occasions to dress up for.

It was an instance where the team thought quickly and adapted to the needs of the Rotate woman, when she no longer needed dresses but loungewear, and Rotate Sunday was born. Later, we also saw the opportunity in the market for affordable, untraditional and fun bridal options and launched Rotate Wedding – which since launching has been greatly popular with both loyal and new Rotate customers.

We pay attention to the preferences of our community, and we are open to adapting collections according to these needs.

Rotate AW24 Credits: Rotate

Why do you think Rotate has become one of Scandinavia’s fastest-growing labels?

Rotate’s success can largely be attributed to the fact that the brand had a strong and unique vision from the beginning and has stuck to this vision throughout. When Rotate began, the goal was to create wearable, glamorous and affordable dresses with the first collection being a selection of just 7 dresses, designed using fabrics found in the Birger Christensen archives, and a version in black.

These 7 dresses are still found in almost every collection from the brand, and they have become instantly recognisable on a global scale. Since the inception of the brand in 2018, Rotate has come to define a way of dressing in Scandinavia, that of Scandinavian glamour, putting the brand on the map locally and on the international market.