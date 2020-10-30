Saks Fifth unveils revamped website with additional features

Saks Fifth Avenue has revealed a revamped website that includes additional features, improved site speed across desktop and mobile, and enhanced search capabilities.

The re-launched site, which marks the company’s first comprehensive website makeover in the past five years, now features a more prominent ‘New Arrivals’ section, an expanded ‘Edit’ section with shoppable editorial content, and a new ‘Designer Spotlight’ section.

Users can now add items directly to their cart or ‘Wish List’, and product pages now feature a stylized ‘Complete the Look’ section with the ability to add items directly to cart.

The updated site also offers additional filtering options such as ‘buy online’, ‘pick up in store’ (BOPIS), ‘same day delivery’, ‘preorder’ and ‘currently available’.

“As luxury consumer shopping habits evolve, Saks is meeting our customers where and how they want to shop and experience the best in fashion and beauty,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks.

“With that, we are making strategic investments across all channels - including our online experience - to solidify our position as the go-to luxury shopping destination. In reimagining our site, which has been underway for some time, we listened to our customers and developed an online experience that sets the standard in luxury e-commerce.

“With the new saks.com, we are able to deliver a seamless, personalized experience while offering our fresh, fashion-forward perspective. We look forward to welcoming customers to our revamped digital flagship.”