Sale of winter wear dips as severe cold still to set in

In the last two years, winters have been among the warmest, from December to March in North India. This phenomenon has heavily impacted sales of winter clothing by almost 30 per cent. Anticipating a shrink of the cold period this year too, retailers have already tweaked their winter products mix this year.

Stores in New Delhi have cut down feather jackets and woolen sweaters to shore up their stock of sleeve-less Nehru jackets to light pullovers. For instance, five years ago W for Women ladies brand would sell heavier outer wear in North and East India during the winter season. Three years ago, the company cut the outer wear products to focus more on acrylic kurtas that are lighter and can be worn for an extended period during winter months.

Delhi and North India account for 30 to 40 per cent of fashion and lifestyle retailers' revenue during the winter months. The shortening of winter is evident from the weather prediction for December. For example, December this year in Delhi -one of the largest winter wear markets -would see an average high temperature of 24 degree Celsius.