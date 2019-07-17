Sandro partners up with Farfetch

French group SMCP has signed a deal to sell products from its brand Sandro Paris at Farfetch. “With more than 13 million clients per month worldwide, Farfetch will be the ideal partner to enable Sandro to address a wider, premium customer base”, celebrated the company in a press statement.

The partnership with Farfetch is the latest step in Sandro’s plans of digital expansion and diversification of its sales channels, following the development of its own ecommerce website and a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

“We are convinced that having our products on Farfetch will contribute to Sandro’s digital expansion across the globe, positioning it as a high-end luxury brand and enhancing its worldwide visibility and awareness,” said Sandro CEO Isabelle Alouch. Sandro is currently available for purchase in 190 countries.