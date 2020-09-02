Sanuk and Kassia+Surf announce exclusive collaboration

Footwear brand, Sanuk, has announced an exclusive capsule collection with wetsuit brand, Kassia+Surf, founded by Kasia Meador.

The collection features sustainable materials such as hemp blend uppers and straps made from recycled plastic bottles and Meador’s signature psychedelic design to recreate Sanuk’s bestselling women’s styles, the Pair O Dice and Yoga Sling 3.

Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Kassia+Surf, a conscious wetsuit and accessories brand that has significantly elevated the style possibilities and fits for waterwomen.

“Kassia Meador has been a long-time friend of Sanuk, so the idea of embarking on this special project together simply made sense. The iconic space tie-dye print and the use of mindful materials were central to the notion of making footwear aligned with the Kassia+Surf and Sanuk brands."

Kassia Meador, founder of Kassia+Surf, added: “I'm stoked on this cozy, cosmic collaboration that pays thoughtful attention to our footprint on the Earth. These kicks feature artwork inspired by my travels in the Southwest and visions of the ancient people.

“My intention is to honour how they lived in harmony with nature, in hopes of bringing inspiration and awareness to more sustainable ways we can all choose to live in these modern times."