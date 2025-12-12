Save The Duck plots 30 store openings over next five years

Italian outerwear label Save The Duck is preparing to rollout 30 stores over the next three to five years, alongside additional locations in Japan.

The plans were confirmed to FashionUnited by the luxury brand’s chief executive officer, Nicolas Bargi, who said the retail expansion intends to support wider growth, particularly among Save The Duck’s strongest markets.

According to Bargi, who founded the company in 2012, the US, a wholesale-led market, and Japan, a retail-led one, are outperforming a slower European market. While Italy and the DACH region are said to be solid, Bargi is only forecasting “minor growth” in Europe for the coming year.

With 80 percent of its business tied up in wholesale, the company intends to significantly increase its direct footprint, sharpening its focus on regions where there are clear opportunities for growth.

The expansion contributes to a broader mission of achieving 200 million euros in revenue by 2029, a goal Bargi set in 2022 following the onboarding of L’Occitane executives Reinold Geiger and André J. Hoffman as major shareholders.