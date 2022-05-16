Selfridges hosts charity car boot sale with designer goods

Luxury department store Selfridges hosted a charity car boot sale over the weekend, in support of Women for Women International.

Led by the nonprofit’s ambassador Alex Eagle, the #SheInspiresMe Car Boot Sale took place at the retailer’s Car Park, which is powered by its resale platform, Resellfridges.

Shoppers visiting the sale were able to sift through items donated by designers, brands and celebrities, with many pieces discounted by up to 75 percent.

A cohort of donors took part in the initiative, including the likes of Jimmy Choo, Temperley London and Rejina Pyo.

All the money raised from the event will be donated to Women for Women, supporting its work in uplifting female survivors of emerging conflicts and crises.

The initiative has raised over 700,000 pounds for the charity since its launch in 2016, with its past three virtual car boot sales contributing to 228,000 pounds of its total.

In a release, Sara Bowcutt, Women for Women’s UK managing director, said on the virtual editions: “It enabled us to continue to reach thousands of women across the countries we work in, amid the exceptional challenges of a global pandemic, escalating violence, instability and gender equality.”

She continued: “For me, this illustrates the incredible bond of sisterhood which is the heart of everything we do at Women for Women International.”