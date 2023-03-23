Selfridges introduces made-to-measure offer

Luxury department store Selfridges has stepped into a new realm with the launch of a made-to-measure service created in collaboration with eight brands, including Giorgio Armani, Prada and Thom Browne.

The offer has seen “tailoring workrooms” introduced to its store, where the participating brands are set to become residents over the coming months.

Speaking to WWD, Bosse Myhr, director of menswear at Selfridges, said that the retailer had increased its fashion tailoring offer by 75 percent for spring 2023 in response to the increased demand for tailored clothing.

Myhr hopes that the offer will encourage customers to consider made-to-measure when purchasing luxury items, as the service allows them to make an appointment through the website before attending one of the personal shopping suites in Selfridges’ London, Manchester and Birmingham stores.

The retailer will be scheduling personal appointments with Savile Row tailor Ozwald Boateng, as well as appointments with tailors from its partnered brands.

Myhr told the media outlet that the offer falls in line with mens’ shifting desire to buy for pleasure over work, while also attending to consumers’ increasingly greener values.

He added: “Mindsets are changing around product lifespan in fashion. The experience of purchasing a made-to-measure suit is a special one; it’s a considered investment that should last a lifetime.”

Myhr continued: “The intention is to bring a unique brand mix that appeals to a broad cross-section of customers, and considers how people are dressing.”