Selfridges launches Worn Again campaign with series of in-store experiences

As part of its ongoing circular Reselfridges initiative, luxury retailer Selfridges has launched a new season-long campaign designed to explore new forms of retail experiences related to secondhand and circular shopping.

Dubbed ‘Worn Again’, the campaign encapsulates a programme of collaborations and events that allow customers to participate in a number of experiences at Selfridges’ London, Manchester and Birmingham stores, and on its website.

Among the activations are that of secondhand space The Edit, where shoppers can purchase secondhand clothing with expert service, Vinterior, a pre-owned furniture marketplace which will launch a physical destination in the London store, and The Stock Market, a concept located in Selfridges’ Corner Shop, where items can be valued, exchanged and repaired in a space reminiscent of a trading floor.

Marine Serre residency at Selfridges. Image: Selfridges

Coach's Coachtopia pop-up store at Selfridges. Image: Selfridges

As part of the campaign, Selfridges will also be expanding its rental offer, making the subscription service a permanent fixture at its stores. Through the programme, customers can sign up to rent a curated edit of garments, or opt for ‘Rent to Buy’ and ‘Buy Now’, allowing them to purchase select rental items.

Designer brands will also be participating in Worn Again, namely Marine Serre and Coach, each of which will be operating their own temporary spaces to showcase their own take on circular fashion.

The Edit concept store at Selfridges. Image: Selfridges

Marine Serre unveiled a residency in Selfridges’ Corner Shop, set to span until May 14, where an array of pieces from the designer’s SS23 collection will be on display and a team will be on hand to upcycle and custom make t-shirts.

Coach will also be hosting its own pop-up where its newly unveiled sub-brand Coachtopia will be housed. The label focuses on reimagining the product lifecycle, following circular practices to make its collections.