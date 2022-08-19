Sephora to expand presence at all Kohl’s stores, targets 2 billion dollars in sales by 2025

As Sephora at Kohl’s celebrates one year since first opening its doors, the brand's presence will now expand to all of Kohl’s 1,100 locations.

“Sephora at Kohl's provides our customers with easier access to prestige beauty, and the partnership has brought in new, younger and more diverse customers to Kohl's," said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer.

Kohl’s said in a statement that the 200 Kohl’s stores with Sephora that opened in 2021 have maintained a high-single digit percent sales lift, relative to the balance of the chain. And in the nearly 400 stores opened this year, Sephora is witnessing a mid-single digit percent sales lift, which is consistent with the initial performance in the first 200 stores.

Kohl’s projects that Sephora at Kohl’s will grow to achieve 2 billion dollars in annual sales by 2025.

“For such a big endeavour, our partnership with Kohl’s has been executed extremely well and has delivered incredible results thus far, and there is so much potential to this partnership with the addition of 400 stores that have opened this summer,” added Jean-André Rougeot, president and chief executive officer, Sephora Americas.

The company added that Sephora at Kohl’s plans to open in 850 Kohl’s stores by 2023. In the fall of 2021, Kohl’s opened 200 stores, followed by an additional rollout of 400 more locations this summer. By 2023, Kohl’s will have opened 850 full sized, 2,500 sq. ft. Sephora at Kohl’s locations across the country.

Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with an assortment of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.