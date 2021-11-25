Seven Dials sees the return of annual Winter Festival

The three day shopping event, Seven Dials Winter Festival, has been celebrated in the West End of London.

The event, which combines shopping, dining and culture saw a variety of in store offers from independent flagship brands at Seven Dials. 20 percent discount was available in stores such as Emin & Paul, Miller Harris, Coco de Mer, and Murdock. Away, Benefit, Ron Dorff, Cubitts and Bloch offered free gifts with a purchase.

Kiehl’s gave out complimentary skin assessments, and the first biodegradable tights brand Billi London was open for customers. Other attractions included a variety of food and drink stalls, and on street entertainment such as pantomime performances.

“This year’s annual Seven Dials Christmas Event was particularly important as it was an opportunity to provide a safe and inviting location in the heart of London’s West End and officially celebrate the start of the festive period, something we were not able to do last year. This is the first time we extended our celebrations to a three-day event,” said head of group marketing and communications at Shaftesbury, Karen Baines.

Also featured was an interactive charity donation point and a light installation, with all donations going towards the Young Camden Foundation to support the young local generation. The foundation focuses on digital poverty, youth safety and mental health.

The festival also included appearances by culinary expert and TV personality Gizzi Erksine and body confidence advocate Alex Light.

“It has been fantastic, as always, to collaborate with the community, retailers and restaurants, and making this year’s Winter Festival a reality,” said Baines.