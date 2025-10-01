Shein announces opening of permanent stores in France, a world first

Paris - Asian platform Shein has chosen France to open its first permanent physical stores, a world first. The brand claims this is a “commitment to revitalising city centres”. Shein is regularly accused of unfair competition for flooding the market with discount products sold online.

Six boutiques will open “from November”, first within BHV Marais in Paris. Five others will follow “progressively” in Galeries Lafayette stores in Dijon; Reims; Grenoble; Angers and Limoges, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Partnership with Société des Grands Magasins

Shein has partnered with Société des Grands Magasins (SGM) for this venture. SGM is a commercial property company that owns and operates BHV Marais and several Galeries Lafayette stores.

“This alliance is more than just a launch - it is a commitment to revitalising city centres throughout France, restoring department stores and developing opportunities for French ready-to-wear,” stated Shein. The company also promised “the creation of 200 direct and indirect jobs in France within SGM”.

Founded in China in 2012 and now based in Singapore, Shein is primarily a clothing and accessories brand. It stands out for its extremely low prices, a vast number of products and its aggressive marketing.

Always under scrutiny for its business practices

Shein is accused of environmental pollution due to the colossal volumes it brings to market. The company is also suspected of poor working conditions due to its supply chain, which is mainly in China. Consequently, Shein is under scrutiny from the French and European textile and apparel industry.

The industry accuses the Asian giant of creating unfair competition for European companies. It alleges that Shein does not comply with European standards on the environment, social rights and consumer safety, to which local businesses are subject.

The company also benefits from a European measure that exempts small parcels from customs duties. This allows Shein to ship its products cheaply and complicates the work of customs authorities in carrying out checks.

The company employs 16,000 people worldwide and generated 23 billion dollars in revenue in 2022.