Shoppers Stop to double mobile downloads

Shoppers Stop wants to double its mobile application downloads to two million and 15 per cent sales through its digital touch points by 2020. Presently its mobile application, launched six months back, has over nine lakh downloads. It is following a four-pronged strategy to grow its business by enhancing customer experience, offering a wider assortment, leveraging technology and focusing on innovation.

Shoppers Stop is celebrating its 25th year, presently and offering 60 per cent of its products online and plans to increase it to 85 per cent in the next eight months. At the same time, the company will open two more physical stores in the current fiscal and targets 100 stores over the next three to four years.

Other plans include increasing sales of its private brands like Fratini Woman, Haute Curry, Elliza Donatein, Life, Rocky Star and Desigual from 12 to 25 per cent in three years. Also the personal shopper facility will be extended to all its 81 stores in the next six months. In addition, shoppers will have a bigger assortment of choice and site mechanics will be improved for smoother navigation.