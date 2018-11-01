Shoppers Stop to focus more on small towns

Shoppers Stop the departmental store chain that operates 242 stores in 38 cities across the country is looking to open five or six large format stores, primarily in Tier II and III cities. A part of the K Raheja group, Shoppers Stop is among India’s largest retailers. A healthy uptick in demand has been visible in the home products segment. More stores are likely to be added on this front in future.

For its private labels, Shoppers Stop’s, is setting up design studios and testing labs to achieve product differentiation, quality control and a better connect with present and prospective buyers. This will be crucial in doubling private label sales over the next three years from the current mark of 15 per cent.

The retailer will introduce new schemes at regular intervals in the second half of fiscal ’19, when the festive and wedding season is at its peak. To diversify risks associated with a high degree of dependence on clothing products, impetus is being laid on boosting the contribution of non-apparel products (home furniture, footwear, watches, jewelry, electronics, personal accessories, luggage) to total revenue from 35 per cent at present. Its long-term debt is likely to be repaid in entirety by fiscal ’19-end.