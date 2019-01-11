Shoppers Stop tweaks omni-retail strategy

Shoppers Stop is revaluating its omni-channel strategy. The fashion retailer sells products through its own e-commerce portal and also has a micro site on Amazon as part of its exclusive partnership with the global e-commerce giant. Amazon had picked up a five per cent stake in Shoppers Stop in September 2017. Shoppers Stop currently sells exclusively online to Amazon’s nationwide customer base offering its private labels in fashion like Stop, Kashish, Haute Curry, and RS by Rocky Star. Shoppers Stop was hoping for a steep rise in online sales through its partnership with Amazon and was expecting online to contribute ten per cent from the current 1.5 per cent to the overall revenue.

However, the new FDI norms coupled with a ban on exclusive deals have made Shoppers Stop reconsider its omni-channel expansion across India. Shoppers Stop operates large format department stores, home stores, beauty and specialty stores. Shoppers Stop has 83 stores spread across 38 cities. Shoppers Stop also operates 12 Home Stop and 108 specialty beauty stores along with 84 Crossword Bookstores. The personal shopper service is a completely customised shopping experience which curates fashion for customers, schedules an exclusive visit at the store or at the customer’s home with offerings based on requirements.