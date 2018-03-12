Sidharth Malhotra is the new face for Pepe Jeans in India

Pepe Jeans India has signed up Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra as its first ever Indian brand ambassador. A fascinating mix of classic movie star with an irreverent, urban edge, Malhotra’s unique style, confidence, and charisma makes him the perfect advocate for Pepe Jeans’s newest Spring Summer 18 campaign “MadeToCreate”.

The campaign is all about acting on your passion to create art and bring to life something remarkable that is driven by creative expression. The artists and customers were born, or made to create in their own right, so the collection talks to them. And finally the collection inspires you to experiment with fashion and create your own individual looks.

He joins a star-studded global line-up including Ashton Kutcher, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Cara Delevigne all of whom have modelled for Pepe Jeans over the years. Malhotra will kick-start a multifaceted campaign to inspire the next generation of artists and trailblazers. As a part of the Spring/Summer ’18 campaign, Malhotra shares the spotlight with Polish fashion model Hanna Juzon. Pepe Jeans Spring/Summer 18 collection is now available at stores nationwide.