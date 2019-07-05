Splash, Landmark’s fast fashion brand to wind up India operations

Dubai-based Landmark group’s fast fashion brand Splash is shutting down in India. Splash has 18 stores operational in the country at the moment and offers a range of products across categories like women’s wear, men’s wear, accessories and footwear. As a brand, Splash never really took off in India because of its slightly premium pricing. Fast fashion is clothing mass-produced by retailers in response to runway trends. Splash was launched in India as shop-in-shops within Landmark’s Lifestyle store in 2009. Earlier, basic and essentials accounted for almost 70 per cent of the merchandise in Splash stores. Now fashion occupies half the merchandise. The brand has 11 stores in the south. But it has seen better growth in the western and northern markets of late. Cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi have done better than southern cities.

Landmark Group currently operates several retail chains in the country, including Splash, Home Centre, Max and Lifestyle. Currently, affordable fashion brands are doing well for most retailers as a large majority of Indian consumers are following global fashion trends but are unable to spend big money at the store. That’s the reason Landmark has turned its attention on brands such as EasyBuy, which has a cheaper price tag.