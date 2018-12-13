Stella McCartney’s partnership with The RealReal continues into 2019

Luxury second hand marketplace The RealReal has extended its partnership with Stella McCartney, in yet another move to promote sustainable fashion on the part of McCartney’s brand. Everyone who consigns a Stella McCartney item with The RealReal will receive 100 US dollars in store credit to shop at all Stella McCartney’s stores worldwide, or via the label’s e-commerce. The goal is to encourage consumers to give a second life to their products, keeping them out of landfills.

“The partnership with The RealReal created an easy and impactful solution for our customers to participate in a circular economy”, said McCartney in a statement. Since launching the initiative in October 2017, consignors of Stella McCartney’s items increased by 65 percent on The RealReal, raising the number of Stella McCartney’s products available on the platform by 74 percent.

"The success of this innovative partnership between The RealReal and Stella McCartney shows the exciting opportunities to create a thriving fashion industry, where the clothes we love never become waste," commented Francois Souchet from Ellen MacArthur Foundation, also cited in the statement. The organization has been working together with McCartney since 2017 to promote a circular economy for textiles.

Earlier this week, McCartney also led a group of 43 apparel companies who signed a UN Charter to fight climate change . The agreement establishes a series of targets to reduce greenhouse emissions by 30 percent by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050.

Photo: Stella McCartney and Ellen MacArthur, courtesy Stella McCartney