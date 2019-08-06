Superdry to spread retail in India, open more stores

Superdry is looking to open 65 exclusive outlets in India over the next two years. As of now, the premium British fashion brand has 35 stores and has launched fragrances, body sprays and body + hair washes--which are its global products-- in the country.

At least 10 SuperdrySport standalone stores have been planned for the coming year. Superdry has been clocking double-digit growth for the past three years organically, and inorganically it has been clipping at 30 per cent to 40 per cent year on year. An online store will open soon. The brand is aggressively pushing its e-commerce play to improve its reach especially in remote areas with a target of clocking a minimum of 20 per cent revenue through online channels. The brand expects fragrance and toiletries to become ten per cent of its revenue from India. In the first phase, the new personal-care and fragrance category will be available at only selected Superdry flagship stores in Tier I cities.

Superdry entered the country in 2012 under a long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Reliance Brands, a part of Reliance Retail.

