Switchers by Undercover is a bra reinvented

Launched in November 2011, Under Cover is a line of sensual and bold lingerie for the evolved Indian consumer. It is built to make a woman feel confident and good about herself. Switchers, their new line of bras are an extension of this philosophy. Switchers is a line of bras that are completely detachable or modular so that they better complement one’s outerwear. The bra can be matched with Switchers line of backs (printed, hand embroidered, lace, etc.) along with a range of stylish shoulder straps (hand embroidered, printed, lace, tie up, etc.). The target group for Switchers is 15-30 year old urban youth.

Innovations keep the brand ahead

It has been deconstructed and broken into three broad parts that can be mixed and matched for better styling, support, fit and comfort: Cups, Back and Shoulder Straps. Just hook-off the original strap on both ends of your bra, and hook on a denim strap, a strip of lacy prettiness, a blingy piece or many more. High on comfort, support and fashion as well, this is all you ever prayed for. Gorgeous bra-wear is back!

The Switcher Bra is cotton-lycra, which is perfect for the Indian climate. For the backs and shoulder straps, we have used fabrics from elastic with hand embroidery, to digital prints, lace, denim, leather look fabrics, satin finish fabrics, etc.

Switchers is a modular bra that can be completely taken apart and re-assembled to look like a completely different product. So, a single bra can complement hundreds of looks and outfits. This is something that other bras cannot do. Talking about the need for such an innovation, Monica Anand, Founder, Switchers, explains, “As a consumer, I was unsatisfied with the way my lingerie interacted with my outerwear. The two just never seemed to complement each other. One was always worried about wearing sleeveless, deep backs, racer backs, saris, etc., because it led to the question of ‘What to do with lingerie’. Options available would be biting silicon straps, stick on bras on in sewn cups, all of which were decent support but nowhere on fit or comfort.”

That’s when Anand thought the need for a super comfortable bra that detaches at various places to create better interaction with one's outerwear without compromising on fit or support. “I discussed the idea and execution with family, friends and professionals from the lingerie industry before finally going ahead with the product. The biggest challenge during development was ensuring the fit, support and comfort of the bra even when it was being mixed with different backs and shoulder straps,” she adds.

Market dynamics

Talking about the market dynamics of the product, Anand highlights, “We see our product as a fashion must-have. No matter what you are wearing, be it a plain T-shirt, the need for complimentary lingerie is a reality. The fact that my most comfortable bra can also be my most stylish and can be customised is exciting to most women.”

The company is available online for better reach and has plans to retail offline as well. “Our brand is built to re-enforce the difference of our product from regular lingerie. We like to refer to our products as ‘UN-lingerie’. We have a pan India service capability thanks to our website. For stores, we would probably target the metros and T1 cities to begin with. Our current priorities are to build channels through which our product is available to our target audience and to continually innovate on designs and product basis customer need,” informs Anand. Switchers is an amazing canvas. The sky is the limit extensions on this one!