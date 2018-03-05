Ted Baker opens first Indian flagship store

British designer label Ted Baker is making a foray into the Indian market with its first flagship store in New Delhi. The luxury brand has entered a joint venture with Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL) after being available to Indian customers through ABFRL's The Collective for ten years.

The new 1,600 square feet store is located on the second floor of luxury mall The Chanakya in New Delhi and will be offering menswear, womenswear and accessories. The collections were created keeping traditional and locally-sourced Indian textiles and embellishments in mind and mix classical and contemporary influences with an irreverent sense of humour and a quintessential British attitude.

"Ted Baker is an iconic brand and we are excited to bring it to our Indian consumers, who have a personal sense of style and appreciate good design, with a perfect blend of British sophistication. We are happy to launch Ted Baker in India. The brand will cater to both men and women in the luxury space. Ted lovers can now look forward to the launch of its first store in New Delhi," commented Amit Pande, brand head of Ted Baker.

Photo: Ted Baker website