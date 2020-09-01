The new Prada and Adidas collaboration announced

Prada and Adidas have announced the second drop of their exclusive partnership, the Prada Superstar sneakers.

The “artisan crafting is the essence of the Prada Superstar sneaker made by Prada footwear manufacturers in Italy, combining the lexicon of luxury with the language of high-performance sportswear in a shoe with unique, innovative style,” according to Prada.

The collaboration is launching in three colourways: black, white and black, and silver chrome and white. To complete the design of the sneaker, the phrase “Made in Italy” is stamped on the shoe, an iconic sign of craftsmanship, as well as the double Prada and Adidas Originals logo.

The Prada and Adidas Originals launch on 8 September and will be available to purchase at Adidas, Prada and selected retailers for 449.95 euros .

The first collaboration between the partnership saw the limited edition Adidas Originals Superstar model in white with black Prada logos, as well as a bowling bag including the logos of the two brands.