TikTok to test in app shopping

TikTok is hopping on the social media shopping train like its competitors Instagram and Facebook. The social media app has partnered with Shopify to launch In-App shopping. Shopify merchants in the U.S., U.K., and Canada have all signed on to be part of the TikTok’s shopping trial run.

This marks the first time that users will be able to shop in the video app. TikTok has immense popularity among Gen Z, and with the prominent growth of TikTok influencers, there is certainly a market to be had. Social media has been moving clothing sales ever since fashion bloggers migrated to Instagram and influencer culture was born.

”TikTok is uniquely placed at the center of content and commerce,” Blake Chandlee, president of global business solutions at TikTok, said in a statement. “And these new solutions make it even easier for businesses of all sizes to create engaging content that drives consumers directly to the digital point of purchase.

TikTok first announced its partnership with Shopify last October with introduction of new tools to allow Shopify merchant to create and run TikTok marketing campaigns from their Shopify dashboard. This expansion in partnership brings TikTok’s e-commerce capabilities further with Shopify merchants now being able to sync their product catalogs to create storefronts on their TikTok for Business accounts.