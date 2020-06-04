Uniqlo to open global flagship store in Tokyo

Uniqlo has announced the opening of its new global flagship store in Tokyo’s Ginza shopping district on June 19. The store, which was formerly the Uniqlo Marronnier Gate Ginza store on the seventh floor of the Marronnier Gate Ginza 2 building, has been renovated with an expansion up to the fourth floor and a fully remodeled interior.

The Japanese fashion giant, which is owned by Fast Retailing, will also make its Lifewear clothing available for purchase in the new store. This line will include a variety of colors and designs for men, women, children and babies.

The new flagship store will “embody the Lifewear ideal”, based on the concept of “all of Lifewear is here,” the company said in a statement. The store will feature the collaborative efforts of Kashiwa Sato as total creative director, Swiss architectural firm Herzog and de Meuron and Japan’s global arts prize Praemium Imperiale.

As the Ginza and Yurakucho districts of Tokyo are currently in the process of redevelopment, the opening of a Uniqlo location in these areas plays a major role in the company’s store development strategy.

“This will be a key store that will change the flow of customers in Ginza and conveys the latest Lifewear to visitors,” the retailer added.