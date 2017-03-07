V-Mart expects to earn Rs 1000 crores this fiscal

V-Mart is expecting a 25 to 30 percent rise in sales this fiscal. The apparel and lifestyle retail chain is expecting Rs 1,000 crores turnover. In financial year 2015-16, the company had reported a revenue of Rs 809.38 crores. V-Mart primarily operates in Tier II and III cities. It will continue to add more stores in its existing markets.

The company is presently operating 140 stores spread across 120 cities. Its vendor base is above 1,000 pan-India. In the 140 stores, it offers FMCG products at 37 outlets besides apparel and lifestyle products. The retail chain is upgrading its products and services to meet changing customer needs and has also launched a loyalty program to retain customers.

In spring/summer 2017, V-Mart's focus would be on adding more assortments and combos at affordable prices for better customer satisfaction. In addition, keeping the inventories at optimum level will be another focal area. V-Mart is based in New Delhi. The company’s operations are spread across northern, western and eastern parts of India.

Card swipes helped the company tide over the unavailability of hard cash for the two months following November 8. Better supply chain management also increased sales during the period.