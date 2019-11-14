Vans to open its largest European store on Oxford Street

Vans is set to open its largest European store in November on London’s Oxford Street.

The 4,714-square-foot flagship will stock the US brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories and will open on 21 November, coinciding with its global brand initiative, Vans Checkerboard Day. Alongside men’s, women’s and kids apparel and footwear, the space will be “the go-to destination” for Vans pro-skate and surf ranges.

The new store, located at 214 Oxford Street, will also be home to a Customs Lab, where shoppers will get the opportunity to customise their purchases, with Vans’ in-store artists on hand to assist in the process.

The Oxford Street store launch comes as part of a wider UK retail transformation for the American brand, which has seen it refit existing stores, such as its one on Carnaby Street, and open a first of its kind boutique store in Covent Garden last month.

Opening on 21 November, the launch falls on Vans Checkerboard Day, an annual event hosted by the brand which aims to “champion and inspire creative expression globally” by encouraging people to participate in creative activations and give back to organizations that support creative expression.

The celebration will kick off with a 1 million-dollar donation to Imagination.org, a non-profit organisation that encourages creativity in children across the world.