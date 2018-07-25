Victoria’s Secret opens flagship store in Hong Kong amidst difficulties

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret (L Brands) has opened its first flagship store in Hong Kong, at the heart of Causeway Bay. The shop occupies five floors and 50,000 square feet (4645 square meters).

While the big store opening may make it seem like Victoria’s Secret is doing well, the truth is the brand is struggling. Sales have dropped consistently in recent years, as consumers turn to brands which promote comfort and sustainability , and feature a more diverse range of models in its campaigns, such as Aerie and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty .

Picture: Victoria’s Secret Facebook