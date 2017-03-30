Walmart to add more stores in UP, Uttarakhand

Walmart plans to open some 25 stores in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The global retail giant already has 20 stores across the country. In addition, the US retailer plans to open 10 stores each in Maharashtra (where it currently operates its Best Price outlets in Amravati and Aurangabad), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Walmart is looking at two more stores in Lucknow, in addition to Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Allahabad, Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani. Each store provides direct and indirect employment to 2000 to 2500 persons.

Walmart sees enormous opportunity in UP and Uttarakhand where there is little competition from others (such as Metro AG and Reliance) operating in the cash-and-carry format. Cash-and-carry stores are wholesale outlets, which are only allowed to sell to retailers, canteens and hotels.

The retailer plans to open 50 more cash-and-carry stores in the next few years across key focus states including AP, Telangana, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra etc. Walmart had parted ways with Bharti Retail a few years ago and put store expansion plans on hold for a while. It is also eyeing food retail if the norms are eased. It does not want to limit itself to domestically produced and manufactured food products. It feels allowing 100 per cent FDI in food retail is a very progressive step, but having a certain percentage of non-food items in this policy will make it economically viable.