Wolf & Badger to open store in West Hollywood

UK fashion retailer Wolf & Badger is continuing its US expansion with the announcement it is opening a new store in West Hollywood, Los Angeles.

The 2,000 square foot store, located at 8500 Melrose Avenue, is the company’s third standalone location worldwide, and its second in the US.

It comes after the brand reported online annual sales growth in the US of over 200 percent in the year to September.

Alongside a core curation of independent apparel, jewelry, home and accessories brands, the store will also feature a homeware and eyewear section, and a concession from stationery brand Greer Chicago.