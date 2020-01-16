Women’s brand Saundh opens maiden Delhi store

Sahiba-owned women’s apparel brand ‘Saundh’ has strengthened its retail presence by opening its first store in New Delhi. This is the brand’s second store in India. The first store was launched in Mumbai last month. The store houses designer-wear including kurtis, gowns, kaftans, lehengas, tops, and Indo-fusion sets.

Saundh is owned by the Gujarat-based textile and garments major Sahiba. After capturing a large share of the garments and textiles market in India, Sahiba is now looking to make deep inroads in the country’s fashion market, with its designer fashion label Saundh. The brand is poised to change the way fashion is being perceived in present times. Its uniqueness and versatility are demonstrated in every fashion piece it puts out, as it effectively turns designs into emotions. Saundh’s designs are a metaphorical reminder of the subtleties of nature that evoke a sense of rawness and authenticity. Whether you are a young college-going girl or a house maker, an entrepreneur or a woman in her late 50's, there is something for everyone at Saundh.