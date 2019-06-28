Women’s ethnic brands W and Aurelia opens store in Hosur

TCNS Clothing, opened its new store in Hosur. Spread over 1,400 sq ft, the store features clothing from W and Aurelia brands. One part of the store displays the W collection which is an extensive mix of kurtas, fashion bottoms like palazzos, skirts, trousers, dupattas and accessories to match every occasion. W also offers stylish yet eco-friendly clothes through its latest ‘Yolo’ collection.

The other part of the store exhibits the Aurelia collection that highlights bollywood diva Disha Patani’s latest ‘That Disha Look.’. The collection offers dreamy flowy dresses with traditional motifs, easy-to-carry but elegant work wear and gorgeous festive ensembles which are perfectly displayed in the centre ramp on the mannequins inside the store.

The store also offers classic and contemporary designs in kurta, Kurti, tops, fashion bottoms, drapes and ensembles with an extensive range of styles, colours, fabrics, silhouettes, prints, patterns and embroidery to choose from. Delighted by the acceptance and success of both the brands, TCNS is expanding its geographic presence to cater to the demands of its loyal customer base. The store adopts a unified communication style for the brand, reinforcing brand authenticity, enabling a seamless customer journey at the store.