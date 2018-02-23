Women’s wear, lingerie contribute 40 per cent to M&S bottomline

Marks & Spencer (M&S) India has seen almost 40 per cent of its revenues coming from women’s wear and lingerie in financial year 2014-15 to 2016-17. These two segments are now the fastest growing categories in India. The company saw 16 per cent sales growth last year, driven by new store openings, as well as 9 per cent like for like (LFL) growth.

This premium brand runs 63 total stores in India out of which it opened 8 stores last year. This year, M&S plans to add another eight stores. So far the brand has online presence in platforms including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio and now on Jabong. On an average, M&S has been opening eight stores a year for the last three years. This year it entered Raipur and strengthened its presence in existing markets such as Mumbai where it now runs 11 stores, besides Pune and Jaipur.

The brand’s merchandise is available in 63 stores located in 27 cities across India, including 6 standalone lingerie and beauty stores in Mumbai, Jaipur, Bangalore, Lucknow and Kolkata besides the online channels. M&S was founded over 130 years ago and currently has 900 stores in UK and over 460 international stores across 59 territories in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.