Woodland to set up 50 more stores in the New Year

Post demonetisation which has temporarily impacted sales volumes, adventure gear, shoe and apparel brand Woodland is in the midst of consolidating its business. By setting up 50 more stores over and above the current 600, the company plans to go in for expansion next year. It is also seeking to step up its export volumes.

Harkirat Singh, Managing Director of Woodland says sales volumes have been impacted by about 15-20 per cent, post demonetisation. The last few days have been better and the company expects business to get back to normalcy in the first quarter of 2017. During the remaining part of this fiscal, the focus will be on consolidation and expansion in the next fiscal. We had set a growth target of about 15 per cent this fiscal on business of Rs. 1,200 crores. However, with correction during the demonetisation period, there could be some impact on the growth numbers, he added.

Good thing about the adventure sports category is that a major chunk of sales is done through digital payments be it in brick-and mortar-stores or online sales, the latter now accounts for about 15 per cent of total business volumes. Referring to the company’s exports, Singh observed that about 20 per cent of business comes from exports. The company is gradually strengthening presence in South-East Asia, West Asia, Europe and the US. The best part is, in these areas we need not set up physical stores, we can ride on our online partners for growth.