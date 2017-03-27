Woolmark promotes merino in India

Woolmark wants to promote merino wool as a natural fiber and all-weather wear, even for summer. To this end it has approached India’s leading brands, retailers and manufacturers and been presenting merino as a great material for fashion garments and as being not only biodegradable and eco-friendly but also versatile since its unique property of moisture management makes it suitable for all seasons.

According to Woolmark, the Australian-grown premium merino wool is trans-seasonal as well as breathable, which makes it suitable for winter as well as summer. Merino wool, says Woolmark, has been a key contributor in the evolution of fashion around the world and the fiber can be blended with various other natural fibers.

Woolmark has been backing a handful of designers to showcase merino wool. One such Woolmark-backed designer is Jimit Mistry, whose work consists of a range of menswear suits, crafted using Australian merino wool fabrics. The company hosted a fashion show in Delhi recently to showcase garments made of Australian merino wool through a farm to fashion journey.

Woolmark is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool on behalf of about 55,000 woolgrowers.