Zara denied French store extension due to Uyghur probe

Reuters has reported that Zara has been denied permission to extend a French store over concerns of sustainability and alleged exploitation of China’s minority Muslim Uyghurs. Zara parent company Inditex said Zara France would appeal the decision. The news was reported by Indian Express.

A spokesperson for the town hall of Bordeaux in southwest France said the decision to reject Zara’s request for expanding its store came from a local administrative department. According to the spokesperson, the commission that made the decision cited a French investigation into Inditex and several other retailers over their use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang. The administrative department also expressed concerns over the impact fast fashion has on the environment.

Inditex has rejected claims that they have used forced Uyghur labor in production. Zara plans to file an appeal with the national commission ruling on planning application for retailers.