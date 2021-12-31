Zara mulls new stores in Ireland

Zara is reportedly considering opening new stores in Ireland despite taking a hit to its sales and profit during the pandemic.

The Irish arm of the fast fashion giant swung to a loss of 893,000 euros in its last financial year compared to a profit of 4.5 million euros a year earlier.

But despite the loss, the Inditex-owned business is looking to expand its store network in the country, the Irish Independent reports.

Zara currently operates from nine outlets in Ireland as well as an online store.

“In the event that no unforeseen circumstances arise, the directors plan to open further stores as soon as suitable opportunities arise, and for the company to increase profitability as a result of the continuing increase in sales,” Zara directors said, according to the report.