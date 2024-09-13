Zara to offer second hand clothes in U.S. market

Inditex's flagship brand Zara is set to launch its Pre-Owned platform in the United States by late October, as revealed in the company's half-year earnings report.

This initiative, which allows customers to sell, donate, or repair secondhand clothing, aligns with a broader industry trend towards circular fashion models. The expansion comes amidst growing millennial interest in resale shopping, driven by economic pressures and environmental concerns.

Simultaneously, Zara plans to introduce live shopping broadcasts across major Western markets, including the US, UK, and Germany, following the success of this model in China. This dual approach reflects Zara's efforts to innovate in customer engagement and maintain growth as post-pandemic sales momentum wanes.

Inditex follows the H&M Group, which has been exploring different resale models online and in store with small curated assortments to bring second-hand items to its customers. The company also partners with peer-to-peer resale websites and is the majority owner of Sellpy, an online platform that facilitates buying and selling second hand fashion.

Zara launched its pre-owned category in the UK in November 2023, rolling it out to more than14 European countries the following month.