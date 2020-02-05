Façon Jacmin launches the Denimist female collective

Belgian denim brand Façon Jacmin started a creative female collective. The collective is inspired by denim and therefore has been named Denimist (combination of denim and feminist).

Denimist aims to bring together like-minded women and focuses on "the universal, rebellious and youthful character of denim - a substance that has a long history of gender equality and empowerment," says the press release. Through creative projects will Façon Jacmin encourage women to do things they never did before.

To celebrate the launch of Denimist launches Façon Jacmin handmade vests made from upcycled jeans.

See the introduction video of Denimst.